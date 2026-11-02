Singer and television personality Rimi Tomy has introduced her groom-to-be, days after announcing that she is getting married. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Rimi revealed that she is set to marry Libin Mathew, a Malayali bodybuilder who is also her gym trainer.

The wedding will be held on November 14 at the Mar Thoma Church in Dombivli, Mumbai. Rimi said their friendship had gradually developed into a relationship and that she had chosen someone who makes her feel secure and supported as her life partner.

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"Everything is by God's grace. I wanted to share this news with my fans myself rather than let rumours circulate. My groom is from Mumbai. He is a bodybuilder and my current gym trainer. His name is Libin Mathew," she said.

Libin Mathew, Rimi Tomy. Photo: Instagram/libinmathew316

Rimi said they first met in March and that their relationship eventually moved towards marriage. She described Libin as her closest friend, saying his presence gave her confidence, peace and positivity.

"Whatever happens, I feel assured that he will stand by me. I felt that I had someone beside me who would support me through everything. More than anything, I see him as a wonderful friend who can be there for me in every role," she said.

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The singer also revealed that she would be spending more time in Mumbai after the wedding. Describing the ceremony as a small affair, she said they were not inviting anyone from the film industry. She sought the prayers and blessings of her fans, many of whom have followed her career since she was 15.

Rimi Tomy and Libin Mathew. Photo: Instagram/libinmathew316

Rimi also requested the media and social media users not to drag her former husband into reports about her upcoming wedding. She objected to the use of his photographs in videos and news reports about her marriage, pointing out that he had moved on and was leading a family life with his partner.

"That is very wrong. He is living a happy family life with a partner who is better suited to him. Please leave him alone," she said.

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Rimi also spoke about Libin's dedication to fitness, describing him as a highly disciplined trainer who takes his work seriously. She added that although he is Malayali, he does not know Malayalam very well, something she said was among the things that made her fall for him.