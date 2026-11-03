Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller 'I'm Game' is set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar on November 6. The streaming platform announced the premiere date following the film's theatrical run.

Directed by Nahas Hidayath, who made his directorial debut with 'RDX', the film takes viewers into a world of casinos, high-stakes gambling and the underworld. Dulquer plays Dan, a wealthy, spoilt young man who appears to thrive in this extravagant world. The story also explores the murky intersection of cricket and betting, where the stakes extend beyond the game itself.

Dan's life takes an unexpected turn after an accident leads to him undergoing a transplant. Following the procedure, a series of strange developments begin to unfold, setting the stage for the film's central conflict.

Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin and Kathir feature in supporting roles, among others.