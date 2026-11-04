Actor Sangeeth Prathap and his wife Ancy have welcomed a baby girl. Sangeeth, who recently impressed audiences with his portrayal of Justin in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit,’ shared the happy news through a heartwarming, movie-style announcement. The actor had earlier revealed that the couple were expecting their first child, expressing his excitement about embracing fatherhood.

Now, announcing the arrival of their little one, the couple opted for a cinematic reveal. The video begins with them seemingly watching a film directed by Priyadarshan. However, the screen soon reveals a playful twist, introducing Ancy as the director and Sangeeth as the cinematographer. Titled 'Scene One – Our Little One on the Way', the announcement then unfolds into an emotional revelation.

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Along with the announcement, Sangeeth shared a deeply moving note addressed to his newborn daughter, reflecting on the experience of becoming a father and witnessing Ancy's journey through childbirth. "Kunje, your mother was always afraid of the smallest things. She would cry just looking at a single needle. But last night, to bring you into the world, I spent most of my time doubting myself and every choice I made. Yesterday, I had to make big, important decisions. Holding her hand through the pain, all I could think was how much I wished I had loved her even more before. When I saw your tiny head come out, I broke down and cried like a child. In that moment, three hearts beat together as one. People say you were born last night. But the truth is, the moment you took your first breath, I was reborn too."

Several celebrities, including actors Santhy Balachandran, Anna Ben, Shivada and Nikhila Vimal, took to the comments section to congratulate the couple and share their happiness. Sangeeth Prathap rose to fame with his portrayal of Amal Davis, the lovable friend of Naslen's character in Premalu. He further won appreciation for playing Justin, Nivin Pauly's younger brother, in 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit,' and Mohanlal's sidekick in 'Hridayapoorvam.'