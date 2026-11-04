A video of actor Mohanlal arriving on the sets of Anoop Sathyan’s upcoming film has surfaced online. Dressed in a simple shirt and dhoti, the actor is seen making a stylish entry onto the sets, where he is welcomed by producer Antony Perumbavoor. He also sports a beard and thick moustache, a look he adopted for ‘Athimanoharam’, set to release in theatres next month.

The video also captures Anoop Sathyan giving instructions during the shoot, while Mohanlal is seen discussing things with the team. Towards the end, the actor wraps up his shoot for the day and bids goodbye, saying that he will see everyone the next day.

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Anoop Sathyan’s film, tentatively titled L368, recently went on floors in Kochi, with its pooja ceremony held last week. The project produced by Bibin George Alexander and Antony Perumbavoor marks Anoop’s second directorial venture after his debut film, the hit Varane Aavashyamundu. Speaking at the pooja ceremony, Anoop revealed that he has been a huge Mohanlal fan since childhood. His father, filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, also recalled how his son would be disappointed whenever Mohanlal was not the lead actor in a film he was working on.

“There was a time when I couldn’t do a film with Mohanlal for 10 to 12 years, precisely. During that period, Anoop would keep asking about him and would be upset whenever Mohanlal was not the hero. One day, when he was unhappy about something, he left. When I asked him where he was going, he replied that he was going to Mohanlal’s house,” Sathyan Anthikad recalled. Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have collaborated on several memorable films over the years, including Nadodikattu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Pattanapravesham. The film is currently being shot in Thodupuzha. Mohanlal had recently made a brief appearance in ‘Jailer 2.’