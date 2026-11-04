The first-look poster of Khushpu, a film featuring a dog named Chill in a lead role, was unveiled by actor Suraj Venjaramoodu through his social media page. Directed by Sujan Aromal, the film is written and produced by Sinthai Vijayan under the banner of Baiju Creations, with Sujan Aromal also penning the screenplay.

Positioned as a horror-comedy drama, Khushpu promises a distinctive theme and an unconventional style of filmmaking. One of its major highlights is Chill, a dog that miraculously survived a devastating landslide. Found alive amid the debris, Chill was subsequently trained by Shaji Balaramapuram, Jigesh Sukumar and Bejoy. The remarkable survival story of this street dog, followed by its unexpected entry into the world of cinema, adds an intriguing dimension to the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khushpu revolves around a group of youngsters who aspire to achieve fame by uploading videos on their YouTube channel. Blending horror and comedy in equal measure, the film explores the interesting and unexpected events that unfold in their lives. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast comprising Jafar Idukki, Shalu Rahim, Dayana Hameed, Chithra Nair, Sini Kolathukara, Pooja Ram, Anwar Shereef, Nirmal Palazhi, Pramod Veliyanad, Amal Rajdev, Aneesh Dar, Shibu Lappan and Anu Anandan.

Jinesh is credited as the co-producer of the film, while Rejin Santo is the cinematographer. Editing is handled by Kachappilly Anres, with Siby Amaravila heading the art department. Abhiram UB is responsible for sound design and final mixing. The songs have been composed by Afsal Yousuf, Dinu Mohan, Samad Prayadarshini and Sujan Aromal, while William Francis has composed the original background score.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyrics are penned by Dinu Mohan and Sujan Aromal. The film features the voices of noted playback singers Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Najeem Arshad, Rinu Razaq, Nihas Shamnad, Shinu SK, Jyotsna Jose Arackal and Sudarshan Sukumaran. Ratheesh Ravi is the makeup artist, while Gopan Vikruthi is in charge of costumes. Vinu Sreedhar and Anuraj Medal serve as associate directors, with Safi Ayoor as the production controller. Joji D Parackal is the colourist. Filmiyon Production handles the AI and VFX work, while a portion of the film was shot at South Studios. Binas Nasser and Da Vinci Studio are credited for the stills.