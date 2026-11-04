Actor Suriya’s absence from the grand pre-release event of his upcoming film ‘Scene’ in Angamaly, Kochi, on Wednesday left fans disappointed. However, his absence also sparked concern among fans, with social media flooded with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Suriya was expected to attend the much-anticipated event, titled ‘SceneLiveInKochi’. However, the film’s production house, Zhagaram Studios, announced at the last minute that the actor would not be able to make it, citing unforeseen circumstances.

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In a statement shared on social media, the production house said, “Owing to unforeseen circumstances, Suriya Sir will not be able to join us at today's SceneLiveInKochi event. We're truly sorry for the disappointment this causes and we're grateful for your love and understanding.”

While the production house did not specify the reason for Suriya’s absence, reports suggested that the actor was unwell and therefore unable to attend the event. The last-minute announcement did not go down well with some fans, particularly those who had purchased tickets hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. Several expressed their disappointment on X, pointing out that fans had travelled from different districts to attend the event and see Suriya in person. Some also questioned why the organisers had not informed attendees about the change earlier.

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Amid the disappointment, however, concern for the actor took centre stage. Many fans took to social media to enquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery. Messages of support and good wishes poured in, with fans expressing concern for Suriya despite missing the opportunity to see him at the event.

Anbaana fans, Owing to unforeseen circumstances, THE ONE @Suriya_offl Sir will not be able to join us at today's #SceneLiveInKochi event. We're truly sorry for the disappointment this causes and we're grateful for your love and understanding. ❤️ — Zhagaram Studios (@ZhagaramOffl) November 4, 2026

Suriya and the rest of the ‘Scene’ team have been travelling across South India as part of the film’s promotional campaign. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, who makes his Kollywood debut with the film, ‘Scene’ has generated considerable anticipation. Suriya had previously spoken about his excitement over playing the character during earlier promotional interactions. Meanwhile, the Kochi event went ahead with several members of the film’s cast and crew in attendance, including Nazriya, Naslen, Sushin Shyam and Jithu Joseph. ‘Scene’ is slated for a theatrical release on November 6.