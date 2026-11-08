Malayalam actress Anju Kurian has married Roshan Karippaparambil in a wedding ceremony held on November 7. The actress shared pictures from the ceremony on social media, along with a heartfelt note about beginning a new chapter in her life with the man she had prayed for.

In her post, Anju expressed happiness at finding her life partner, describing the wedding as more than just a union between two people. “Today, I get to marry the man I've prayed for and begin the most beautiful chapter of my life. Not just a promise between two hearts, but a covenant made with God,” she wrote.

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She added that the occasion was the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, looking forward to a lifetime of shared moments, laughter, growing together and building a home filled with love.

Anju, who hails from Kottayam, and Roshan got engaged two years ago. The actress had recently shared pictures of a surprise proposal by her fiancé on social media.

Anju made her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film 'Neram', in which she played the sister of Nivin Pauly's character. She had entered the entertainment industry through modelling, which she pursued while studying in Chennai.

Over the years, she has appeared in several Malayalam and Tamil films, including 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Premam', 'Njan Prakashan', 'Kavi Uddheshichathu' and 'Jack Daniel'.