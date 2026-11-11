Several prominent personalities from the Malayalam film industry gathered at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kaloor to pay their final respects to veteran cinematographer Shajikumar, whose demise has left the industry in grief. The cinematographer passed away from heart failure on Wednesday morning.

Among the actors who arrived to bid farewell to their dear colleague were Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban, Johny Antony, Edavela Babu, Naren, Lalu Alex and Ananya. Filmmakers and other industry personalities, including Sibi Malayil, Lal Jose, B. Unnikrishnan, Arun Gopi, Tharun Moorthy, Mahesh Narayanan, Joju George, Major Ravi, Sarayu, Mala Parvathy and Stunt Silva, were also present.

Representatives of various film associations joined the gathering to pay their respects to the cinematographer, who had worked with several leading actors and filmmakers during his career. Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi was among those who stood by the family during the difficult hours. He remained present throughout the public viewing and later attended the final rites at Shajikumar's residence in Perumbavoor. He was also seen comforting the cinematographer's children, Aryan and Sooryan.

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Mohanlal, meanwhile, had reportedly spoken to Shajikumar over a video call shortly before his death. The two shared a close bond, making the loss particularly poignant for those who knew the cinematographer. Shajikumar's family held the final rites at their residence in Sarovaram, on Kaduval Shahstamangalam Road in Perumbavoor. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. The gathering at Kaloor saw actors, directors, technicians and representatives of the film fraternity come together, reflecting the friendships and professional relationships Shajikumar had built over the years.