The upcoming Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, ‘O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood,’ is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20. The makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Friday, November 13, offering a glimpse into the film's world of undercover operations, red sandalwood smuggling and organised crime.

The nearly three-minute trailer reveals Dhanush as an undercover police officer belonging to Tamil Nadu's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), who infiltrates a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Operating under the codename D-402, his character goes undercover as a woodcutter to gain the trust of the criminal network and uncover the people controlling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads Operation Mole, an operation aimed at dismantling the illegal red sandalwood trade. Her character and appearance have reportedly drawn inspiration from IPS officer Merin Joseph, as revealed by director Rajkumar Periasamy. The actress appears to have a substantial role in the investigation, with the trailer offering glimpses of her leading the operation.

Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses behind the film, shared the trailer on social media, apologising for the delay in its release. "Apologies for the delay, and it's now time to unleash the mayhem. #OM TRAILER OUT NOW. Coming to the screens worldwide on November 20. A @Rajkumar_KP Film," the production house wrote.

One of the most interesting aspects of the trailer is Mammootty's introduction. The veteran actor appears as Siya, a mysterious and influential figure also associated with the name Burma Karthikeyan. From what the trailer reveals, he appears to be a powerful player in the red sandalwood smuggling network, with considerable influence extending into the political sphere.

There are glimpses of Mammootty in what appears to be a politician's avatar, suggesting that his character has several layers. His interactions with Dhanush also hint at an intriguing dynamic between the two characters. Whether their apparent camaraderie is genuine or part of a larger game remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer also hints at a significant personal loss that could change the course of the narrative. While some viewers feel that the promotional video has revealed too much of the film's plot, there is also speculation about Mammootty's character and his fate towards the end of the story. However, these remain theories based on the trailer, and it would be premature to conclude that his character is killed during the operation.

What has particularly caught the attention of Mammootty fans is the apparent importance of his role. Unlike films where a prominent star's presence is primarily used as a marketing attraction, OM seems to offer the actor a character with considerable narrative weight. His portrayal of a shadowy power centre operating behind a criminal network could be one of the film's major attractions.

The film is also said to draw inspiration from real-life incidents involving the illegal red sandalwood trade. Set against the backdrop of the Seshachalam forest region in Andhra Pradesh, the story revolves around a joint operation involving police forces from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to dismantle the smuggling network.

The film marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after the critically acclaimed Peranbu (2019). The actor made his Tamil film debut with Mounam Sammadham (1990) and has since been part of several notable Tamil projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sai Pallavi, the film offers another opportunity to showcase her versatility, this time in an action-oriented police role. Dhanush, meanwhile, appears to be taking on a character that combines undercover operations with intense action and emotional conflict.

Rajkumar Periasamy, who last directed the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran (2024), is returning with a crime-action drama featuring an impressive ensemble. Amaran earned him the Best Director honour at the 72nd National Film Awards, further raising expectations surrounding his latest directorial venture.

With Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi sharing screen space, ‘O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood’ has already generated considerable curiosity. Whether the film lives up to the intrigue created by its trailer will be known when it arrives in theatres worldwide on November 20.