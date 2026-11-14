The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has announced the official film selections for the 31st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), scheduled to be held from December 11 to 18, 2026. The selections include films from the International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today and Indian Cinema Now categories, along with five films chosen for the Critics’ Discovery section.

According to the announcement dated November 13, a total of 14 films have been selected for the International Competition, 12 for Malayalam Cinema Today and seven for Indian Cinema Now. The selections bring together films from different countries and regions, offering audiences an opportunity to explore diverse cinematic narratives and filmmaking styles.

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The International Competition features films from China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Uruguay, Bangladesh and India. The selected titles include ‘Embers’ by Aoqian Sun (China), ‘Gugu’s World’ by Allan Deberton (Brazil), ‘I Am Mario’ by Sharon Kleinberg (Mexico), ‘Silenced Nights’ by Lawrence Fajardo (Philippines), ‘Slumber’ by Mani Moghaddam (Iran), and ‘Ouroboros’ by Tatiana Lyutaeva (Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan).

Other films in the category include ‘People’s Child’ by Mahmoud Karimi, ‘Sweet Violence’ by Jeremias Segovia, ‘Bonolata Sen’ by Masud Hasan Ujjal, ‘The Silent Virgin’ by Xavi Sala, ‘Members of the Problematic Family’ by Ramalingam Gowtham, ‘Selvi’ by Sailesh Rethnakumar, ‘The Soul Whisperer’ by Leo Thaddeus, and ‘Padayaatra: A Journey on Foot’ by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

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The Malayalam Cinema Today category features 12 films, including 'A Duck Tale' directed by Arun Verghese, 'Ottanjaavalmaram (A Lone Jamun Tree)' by Shruti Sharanyam, ‘Domestic Circus’ by Ajmal Hamsa, ‘Metro Paramo’ by Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman, and ‘Eko’ by Dinjith Ayyathan.

The other selected films are ‘Leftover’ by Salim Ahamad, ‘Mosco’ by Nainan Anto, ‘Not a Cinema’ by Manu Viswambharam, ‘Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle)’ by Don Palathara, ‘Rivo Rukaiah’ by Jaachii I, ‘Kallalan’ by Ajai Praseed, and ‘Trace of Wind’ by Sharon Manuel Joy.

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The Indian Cinema Now category includes seven films representing different regional filmmaking traditions. These are ‘Hunter’s Moon’ (Kaati Ri Raati) by Ridham Janve, ‘Master Bantoo (Ustad Bantoo)’ by Arsh Jain, ‘Urmi’ by Deba Prasad Behera, ‘An Evening Ballad (Mwnabili)’ by Bishal Swargiary, ‘The Ink Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb’ by Yashasvi Juyal, ‘Rehmat’ by Gurvinder Singh and ‘Whispers of the Shadow (Nashon Pikna)’ by Romi Meitei.

Five films selected for Critics’ Discovery

As part of its efforts to mark 100 years of Malayalam cinema, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is organising a special programme titled ‘Malayalam Cinema – Critics’ Discovery’. The initiative aims to introduce Malayalam films to a wider audience and encourage greater public engagement with the state's cinematic heritage.

The programme seeks to identify and showcase Malayalam films that have not been part of the regular film festival selection process. Under the initiative, the existing selection committee will nominate 11 films that have not been included in the festival. A three-member independent panel will then evaluate the nominations and select five films for screening. Two additional films will be retained as reserve selections, in order of priority. The Critics’ Discovery section will also feature special programmes and critical discussions, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with the selected films and understand their cinematic significance.