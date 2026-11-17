Mimicry artist Kannan Sagar, who recently underwent heart surgery with the support of Mammootty’s charitable organisation, Care and Share International Foundation, met the actor to express his gratitude. The emotional meeting took place on the sets of the film ‘Mela’ in Panangad.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kannan revealed that it was his first time meeting Mammootty in person, although he had caught a glimpse of the actor at a shooting location several years ago. Overwhelmed with emotion, he touched Mammootty’s feet and recalled being at a loss for words as tears filled his eyes.

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Sharing a post titled ‘With Mammookka and a Few Others Who Gave Me My Life Back’, Kannan wrote that the meeting was deeply special to him. He recalled how Mammootty had helped him return to life after a difficult period marked by pain and suffering. “I was at a loss for words when I finally saw Mammookka on the sets of ‘Mela’ in Panangad. Although I had seen him at a shooting location years ago, this was the first time I was meeting him in person and speaking to him. My eyes filled with tears of gratitude and love,” he wrote.

Kannan also recalled Mammootty’s encouraging words: “The painful times are over. Now, you should get active in the movies, laughing and making others laugh as before.” He described the actor’s words as a blessing that marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

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He was accompanied during the meeting by K S Prasad, his wife Geetha, who has stood by him throughout his difficult journey, Dr Pradeep, cardiac surgeon at Rajagiri Hospital, and Dr Vinod Thomas, head of the hospital’s Department of Cardiology. Kannan expressed his gratitude to actor Ramesh Pisharody for bringing his medical condition to Mammootty’s attention, as well as to the officials of Care and Share Foundation, its director Robert Kuriakose (Jins), the MMA authorities, the medical team and the nurses at Rajagiri Hospital. He also thanked everyone who supported him and prayed for his recovery.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who helped me through this difficult time. The nurses at Rajagiri Hospital are truly angels. To everyone who prayed for me, I will soon be back to receive your love and laughter,” he wrote. In a separate video shared on social media, Kannan described his recovery as a rebirth and said his heart surgery had been made possible through the support of Care and Share Foundation and Rajagiri Hospital.

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Recalling his long-held wish to meet Mammootty and touch his feet, Kannan said he had spoken about the dream to several people before finally getting the opportunity. He added that they spent some time talking and sharing jokes during the meeting. “He told me not to worry and even promised to send me an ointment for the scar on my chest. I have no words to thank him,” Kannan said, expressing gratitude to Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody, Jins, the doctors, nurses and everyone who stood by him. Kannan also said that he and his family would continue to pray for Mammootty and his family, describing himself as fortunate to have received such timely help and support.