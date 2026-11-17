Robert Pattinson, who has played ‘The Batman’ and recently played the villain in ‘The Odyssey’ has officially been cast as the next James Bond. With this, Pattinson joins the list of actors who have donned the suit as the fictional 007 spy, with more than six decades of cinema history behind him.

The actor, who released an official statement after the announcement, said he is honoured to be entrusted with the character. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Robert said.

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His predecessor was Daniel Craig, who played the character in over five films. The first Bond was played by the legendary Sean Connery in the 1962 film ‘Dr No’. "I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," the actor added.

Pattinson's announcement as Bond has ended months of speculation around the identity of the next Bond in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie. The year could not have gone any better for Pattinson, who started it with ‘The Drama’, followed by his much-praised turn as an antagonist in Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Primetime’. His final film this year would be Villeneuve-directed ‘Dune: Part Three ’, where he is once again in the role of a villain.

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Villeneuve, in his statement, thanked all the actors who auditioned for the role. Names of Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O Conner, and others were on the list of contenders. “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," the ‘Arrival’ director said.

Amy Pascal, who has produced the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise and several 007 films, and David Heyman, behind the ‘Harry Potter’ series, are producing the new Bond film, with Tanya Lapointe executive producing. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, reported Variety. Craig took over the role with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006. His last outing as the spy was in ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)