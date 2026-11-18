Malayalam’s first AI-created kids’ original, ‘Khushi – The Princess of the Jungle’, is now streaming on ManoramaMAX. Streaming since November 14, Children’s Day, the AI-animated original presents an entertaining world brought to life by Khushi, a young girl, the wonders of the jungle and her animal friends.

A special premiere of the original was also organised at Shenoy’s Theatre in Kochi. Children and staff from Kids World Playschool, Maradu, attended the screening. Both children and adults enjoyed the show and expressed their happiness with the experience. Child influencers Malootty and Geona Geo also attended the screening and shared their appreciation for the film.

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Another major highlight of the film is the narration by actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. A 100-minute animated adventure that brings together the possibilities of artificial intelligence and imagination, it is a notable addition to ManoramaMAX’s original content lineup. Created for children and family audiences, the film takes viewers on an entertaining journey into the magical world of the jungle. Bringing together animal characters, humour, fantasy, and valuable life lessons, the story revolves around eight-year-old Khushi, who discovers that she has the magical ability to communicate with animals whenever she enters the forest.

Khushi’s adventurous journey begins with an unlikely friendship with Bandu and his playful monkey gang. As she explores the jungle, she meets several fascinating creatures, including Thara the elephant and Golu the porcupine. Each encounter introduces children to the fascinating world of wildlife and highlights the importance of living in harmony with nature.

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However, Khushi’s journey soon takes a bigger turn when she takes on the responsibility of protecting the jungle and its animal inhabitants from Charan and his fellow villains. With courage, compassion and the strength of friendship, she sets out to save the forest and her animal friends.

‘Khushi – The Princess of the Jungle’ is a family entertainer that combines engaging storytelling with meaningful life lessons. By introducing a new AI-generated animated storytelling experience in Malayalam, ManoramaMAX opens up exciting possibilities in children’s entertainment.