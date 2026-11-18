Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are currently on a three-day visit to Mumbai. While Kate met with health workers at a city maternity hospital on Wednesday, Prince William visited the suburban offices of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

During his visit, William was given a studio tour and watched dancers groove to a track from the hit Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The royal couple will conclude their Mumbai trip and head to New Delhi later today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prince of Wales second engagement today was at Dharma production. The video is from the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram. https://t.co/UhlOM3Fl0W — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) November 18, 2026

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William smiled and clapped as dancers moved to a number from Dharma's hit Bollywood movie, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (Joy Sometimes, Sorrow Sometimes), which is set partly in London. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present. "He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide," said filmmaker Karan Johar, who runs Dharma Productions, after the visit.

The royal couple has been on a whirlwind tour of the city of 13 million since Monday, playing cricket with the retired Sachin Tendulkar, visiting a craft school and attending the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago. The Princess of Wales, on her most high-profile overseas visit since receiving treatment for cancer in 2024, also presented one of the awards on Tuesday night, wearing a bright red Indian-style gown. In his speech at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, calling it a pivotal moment for the planet.