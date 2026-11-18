The shooting of ‘Odiyan’, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, has wrapped up after nearly two months. The film went on floors on September 14. Jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions, the film marks debut of Dharma Productions in Malayalam. Prithviraj had a 10-day shooting schedule, while Manju Warrier shot for 15 days. The project is also expected to make extensive use of VFX.

Being made in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, Odiyan is billed as a horror thriller. Rahul has also written the screenplay for the movie, while T D Ramakrishnan has penned the dialogues. Christo Xavier is composing the music. The film carries the tagline ‘A battle between truth and illusion’. The project has generated considerable interest as Rahul's next directorial venture after 'Red Rain', 'Bhoothakaalam', 'Bhramayugam' and 'Dies Irae', which have established his credentials in the horror genre.

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The title ‘Odiyan’ is already familiar to Malayalam film audiences. Mohanlal played the titular character in the 2018 film of the same name, directed by Sreekumar Menon and scripted by Harikrishnan. Manju Warrier was the female lead. The character also featured in Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah, with Dulquer Salmaan playing the ‘Odiyan’. Reports suggest he could return in a full-fledged role in ‘Chathan’, the second instalment of the Lokah franchise.