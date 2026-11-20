The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to kick off in Goa on Friday evening. Adithya Dhar’s blockbuster espionage thriller ‘Dhurandhar’, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is the opening film in the feature film category, while the 11-minute short film ‘Becoming’ by Leena Yadav will be screened as the opening film in the non-feature film category.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Spain has been designated the Country of Honour, while Russia will be the Partner Country for the nine-day festival. A total of 230 movies will be screened under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’. The film festival is expected to bring together filmmakers, artistes, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts from across the globe, reaffirming Goa’s position as an important destination for international cinematic and cultural exchange.

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Of the 230 films, 150 international titles from 86 countries will be showcased at the festival. Screenings will take place across six venues with 13 screens, offering a combined seating capacity of more than 4,000 delegates. The screening venues are INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, INOX Porvorim, Z Square Samrat-Ashok, Magic Moviez in Ponda and Ravindra Bhavan in Margao. All venues will have accessibility facilities for persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Panorama section will feature 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. Special focus will be given to BRICS cinema this year. Notably, 52 women filmmakers and 62 debut directors will participate in the festival. The sixth edition of Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) will bring together 100 selected talents across 13 filmmaking crafts. The opening and closing ceremonies will both take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium near Panaji on November 20 and 28, respectively.

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The festival will also host 14 masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, retrospectives and interactive sessions at the Kala Academy from November 21 to 27, featuring personalities from the film industry, according to the Chief Minister. The WAVES Film Bazaar will provide a platform for filmmakers, producers, buyers, distributors and other industry stakeholders to explore collaborations, co-productions and business opportunities.

Malayalam films at IFFI

Several Malayalam feature films and short films will also be screened at IFFI. Akhil Sathyan’s ‘Sarvam Maya’, featuring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu, will be featured in the Indian Panorama New Horizons section, while ‘Ajayante Maranam: Oru Case Study’, directed by Sreehari Haridas, will also be screened in the section.

An 11-minute short film, ‘Switch Off’, directed by Sandeep Francis, and ‘Half’, directed by Samjad, will also be screened in separate categories.