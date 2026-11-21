Dulquer Salmaan has spoken about his experience with ‘I’m Game’, admitting that the film may have had its weak moments despite the effort and sincerity he put into his role. In a conversation with film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, the actor opened up about how a film can sometimes turn out differently from what was initially imagined, and why he has become more understanding of the challenges involved in making one.

Speaking about ‘I’m Game’, Dulquer suggested that some parts of the film could have been stronger because of the limitations in the script. However, he maintained that he gave his best to the character. He also pointed out that audiences are often willing to overlook a film's shortcomings when they can see the honesty and effort behind it. What they do not appreciate, he said, is being taken for granted.

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The actor also expressed his reservations about the growing tendency to look at films purely as business ventures, with projects being put together mainly around an actor's popularity and star power. He stressed that filmmakers should remember that audiences spend their hard-earned money and valuable time watching their films. That trust should be respected.

Dulquer also spoke about how his understanding of film criticism has changed over the years. Having seen the challenges that go into making a film, he now looks at things differently, realising that what audiences eventually see on screen may not always be exactly what the team had in mind when the project began.

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Explaining this, he brought up his upcoming film ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’, whose story he first heard in 2022. He recalled how projects that take several years to get made can change considerably along the way. A director might develop the story further during the wait, while the actor might have imagined something quite different when he first heard it. By the time the film finally goes on floors, the original idea may have changed in several ways. Sometimes, the team tries to fix things later, but going back to what was originally planned may not be possible.

Dulquer's comments offer an insight into what might have happened with ‘I’m Game’ and how a film's journey can sometimes affect the final result. While he does not shy away from acknowledging its shortcomings, he makes it clear that his commitment to the film and his character remained genuine. He also stressed that films should be made with honesty and care, rather than simply being treated as business projects.