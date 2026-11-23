Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted a grand, star-studded wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, bringing together some of the biggest names from cinema, politics, and sports. Kavya, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, and Anirudh had earlier tied the knot in a destination wedding in Greece, attended by only close friends and family members.

The families subsequently hosted a lavish reception in Chennai, inviting the who's who of the entertainment industry and other prominent personalities. Anirudh, who is also related to superstar Rajinikanth, is currently one of the most sought-after music composers in South Indian cinema. Kavya serves as the Executive Director of the Sun TV Network and is a familiar face at IPL matches, where she regularly supports the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

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The reception witnessed the presence of several prominent political figures, including actor-politician Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Kerala Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The film fraternity turned out in large numbers to bless the newlyweds. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Silambarasan (Simbu), Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, filmmaker Shankar and director Atlee were among those who attended the celebrations.

M S Dhoni with Rashmika Mandanna. Photo: Sun News

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Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also present, adding to the star power of the occasion. One of the notable aspects of the reception was the absence of actor Dhanush, who played a significant role in introducing Anirudh to the film industry. Their collaboration on the chartbuster 'Why This Kolaveri Di' brought Anirudh instant recognition and paved the way for his successful career as a music composer. The duo went on to collaborate on several films, including 3, Velaiilla Pattadhari and Maari.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan, with M S Dhoni, Sakshi, Krishna Priya and Atlee. Photo: Sun News

Filmmakers Nelson Dilipkumar and Vignesh Shivan, who have also been associated with Anirudh's professional journey, were among the attendees. Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were also spotted at the reception. The sporting fraternity was represented by Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, among others.

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With an impressive gathering of celebrities, political leaders and sporting icons, the reception turned out to be one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations in Chennai.