‘Avengers: Doomsday’, one of the year’s most anticipated films, has generated enormous buzz among Indian audiences—even with 25 days still remaining before its worldwide release. According to Sacnilk's latest reports, the film has already raked in Rs 48 crore from advance bookings at Indian box offices. Remarkably, it has already surpassed the previous advance booking record set by Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

The film will reportedly release in India on December 17, a day before it's worldwide release. Sacnilk reports that the movie crossed Rs 10 crores in gross collection within 24 hours after the advance booking started in India. Interestingly, the advance booking for the movie started at midnight on Tuesday, around 30 days prior to its release. According to industry trackers, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, in Kerala, tickets that were chartered in Aries Plus was sold out within minutes after the bookings started.

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The first show begins at midnight, with theatres scheduling up to eight screenings a day. Tickets for the midnight shows at EVM and Abhilash theatres in Kottayam have already sold out, reflecting the unprecedented excitement surrounding the film. Marvel Studios decided to open advance bookings in India following a campaign by Indian fans on X under the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBooking. More than one lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow on the very first day of advance sales. Almost all theatres screening the film in major cities, including Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, are already sold out for the opening day.

To accommodate the staggering demand, theatres have scheduled round-the-clock screenings, running from 12.01 am to 11.55 pm. Even 4DX screenings in Mumbai and the Delhi NCR region, where ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, are fully booked. This is reportedly among the highest ticket prices charged for a movie in India in recent times. Notably, advance bookings for previous films in the franchise had opened only two or three weeks before their release. The phenomenal response to Avengers: Doomsday marks an unprecedented level of anticipation for a Hollywood film among Indian audiences.

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Fans of the Marvel franchise are particularly excited about the return of Robert Downey Jr, who will portray the formidable villain Dr Doom in the film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Marking the franchise's return following the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame (2019), Avengers: Doomsday boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Simu Liu and Channing Tatum. The film brings together superheroes from three different Marvel universes to take on the formidable Dr Doom. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18, alongside ‘Dune: Part Three’, setting the stage for a major box-office clash between two of Hollywood's biggest franchises.