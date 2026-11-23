The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has directed the Ernakulam Central police to register a case against Martin Prakkat, producer of the Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Officer on Duty’, and OTT platform Netflix over the unauthorised use of a mobile phone number in the film. Acting on a complaint lodged by a Kannur native, the court directed the police to register a case under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), investigate allegations of identity theft and invasion of privacy, and submit a detailed report.

The court had earlier sought a report from the police on the complaint before hearing the complainant. A scene in the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, featured the complainant’s mobile phone number. Soon after its release, he began receiving a barrage of calls and threatening messages, including from abroad. The complainant told the court that the filmmakers had used his personal number without taking even basic precautions to safeguard his privacy. The calls and messages had seriously disrupted his personal life and peace of mind, he alleged.

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He also pointed out that filmmakers routinely use dummy numbers in such scenes and argued that using an actual phone number amounted to a serious lapse on the part of the producers. Though Onmanorama tried to contact Martin Prakkat, he was unavailable for comments.