Filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, best known for directing ‘Thudarum’ and ‘Operation Java’, has expressed concern over fan-made posters of his upcoming film ‘Athimanoharam’, which is slated to hit theatres in December. The filmmaker cautioned that promotional material circulated without the production team's knowledge or approval could mislead audiences and create unnecessary confusion.

Tharun shared his concerns along with a picture of a fan-made poster featuring Mohanlal in a police uniform, seated on a police vehicle. He pointed out that such unofficial promotional material, particularly when it carries the production house's logo and the director's name, could give audiences a misleading impression of the film and its promotional campaign.

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"As a creator, I still find these kinds of fan-made promotions confusing and misleading. Putting up standees without the production team's knowledge or permission, especially using the production logo and director's name, can create unnecessary confusion among the audience. "As a team, my creative team, our production house and, importantly, the true fans of Lalettan are working together to release content at regular intervals, strictly in line with the genre, tone and mood of our project.

"I'm repeating this once again, with immense tension and pressure, because I genuinely want the audience to experience the film the way we have envisioned it. Athimanoharam is a family drama, equally blended with police procedurals. Please respect our plans and allow us to take the promotions forward in the way we have designed them. Let's work together to give the audience the best possible experience," he wrote.