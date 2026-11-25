The highly anticipated collaboration between Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and acclaimed director C Premkumar, celebrated for his work on ‘96’ and ‘Meiyazhagan’, has officially been titled ‘Asareeri.’ The announcement was made through a suspenseful title video, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 1, 2027.

The title video showcases a mobile screen illuminated with green lines, an incoming call from an unknown number, and a mysterious, bearded silhouette of Fahadh Faasil. With Premkumar’s impressive track record, expectations for this project are exceptionally high within the film industry.

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Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International in association with Monsoon Movies, the film will be distributed in Kerala by Bhavana Release. While Premkumar is widely celebrated for crafting heartwarming, feel-good dramas, the title video hints that this venture marks his foray into a completely new genre.

The film also features Sshivada, Chetan, Geetha, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran, and Sharan in prominent roles. Music: Govind Vasantha, Cinematography: Mahendiran Jayaraju, Editing: R. Govindaraj, Action: Mahesh Mathew, Production Design: Kumar Gangappan, Telugu Distribution: Showing Business (S S Karthikeya).