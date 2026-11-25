A prominent Bollywood workers' union has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to block the release of an upcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India, while calling for legislation to prohibit Pakistani content from being shown in the country. The first instalment of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (All the Love Our Hearts Carry) is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4, marking the global streaming giant's first Urdu-language series. The show features several leading Pakistani actors.

"No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens," the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a film workers' union, said in a letter addressed to Modi late on Tuesday. According to PTI, existing restrictions prohibit streaming platforms in India from carrying Pakistani films and television shows, following heightened tensions between the two countries.

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The measures were reinforced after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The attack triggered the worst military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours in years.

India subsequently directed streaming platforms to stop carrying Pakistani content, many of whose shows enjoy a substantial following among Indian audiences. AICWA said Netflix would be violating the government's advisory if it went ahead with the release of the series.

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Although Pakistani films and television shows are not officially available on Indian streaming platforms, several Pakistani productions can still be accessed through YouTube. India is a key market for Netflix, with an estimated 20 million users, according to HSBC. The country also offers the streaming giant a growing audience of young consumers with access to affordable mobile internet. Netflix describes ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, based on a novel by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq, as a story revolving around six couples and their journeys towards discovering love.