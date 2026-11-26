Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji has shared her candid views on the casting and performances in the much-discussed pan-India film Ramayana, expressing reservations about Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita. In her review on X, Tanishaa said that watching Sai Pallavi on screen as Sita disconnected her from the visual, suggesting that the actress did not quite fit the role in her view.

Tanishaa appreciated Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Ram, making her review a mix of criticism and admiration. Her detailed reaction, shared across three posts on X, has since gained traction online, drawing attention to her opinions on the film’s casting and performances.

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“Watching Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take! I just have to say, the media is so misleading. It is all Ram! Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal, I might not connect him with Lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! Also, Sai Pallavi I’m sure, is a great actor but, unfortunately for me, is a complete miscast as Sita. She disconnects me completely from the visual! And the visual, story, and acting are all fantastic,” she wrote.

While she praised Yash’s screen presence, she said she was a bit disappointed with his performance as Ravan. The actress also recalled that she was introduced to Ramayan and its cultural significance through Ramrajya, a cult classic movie that starred her late grandmother. “I felt Yash’s performance was all power! Amazing body language, action, and arrogant ego that was all superb. But as Ravan, that was it! Yash gave me a strong villain’s performance, but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar, a Brahmin, a learned man. He was a man who was deep, almost meditative! There were glimpses of where he could have taken the role, but he didn’t.

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The scene with Surpanakha, where he kills her husband. Some warmth, some empathy, was needed. It would not make him weak; in fact, it would give him layers! Ravan didn’t need to be just anger and arrogance! He needed to be manipulative, learned. The sequence where he goes to Sita as a Sadhu was again all anger,” Tanishaa wrote. However, the actress felt that Yash’s performance really matched with Ranbir’s. Tanishaa added that she couldn’t fault the actor as he did an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen, which she thinks is a Herculean task.