As the month draws to a close, several interesting titles have made their way to OTT platforms. From much-anticipated films to intriguing thrillers and dramas, there is something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at some of the latest releases you can stream now.

'Pantham'

This socio-political family thriller revolves around Kalan Parambu Harijan Colony, a remote settlement in Malappuram. Written, directed, and edited by Aju Ajeesh, the film features Meccartin, Vishnu Mukundan, and Neethu Maya in the lead roles. M S Srithar and Vipind V Raj handled the cinematography, and Althaf PT and Rooma VS produced the film.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

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'Pozhi'

This short film follows an investigation in which police officers arrive to record the statement of a young fisherwoman who witnessed a dead body on the seashore. However, traumatised by the incident, she begins behaving abnormally, leaving the policewoman with difficult decisions to make. Directed by Jijimon PM, the film features Gowri, Aiswarya Manju and Vijith Vinayakan.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this film marks the third instalment in the popular Drishyam franchise. Unlike the first two films, which were direct remakes of the original Malayalam films directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment takes a different narrative approach. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu, the film was conceived as the franchise's concluding chapter.

Streaming on: Netflix

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'Hanuman Ansh'

This Hindi devotional drama, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, follows a young boy who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after losing his mother. The film features Shobinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand and Vihaan Shedge in key roles.

Streaming on: SonyLIV

'Sathyameva'

This courtroom thriller, directed by Deepu Karunakaran, features Rony David Raj, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Sohan Seenulal and Jayaraj Kozhikode, among others. The six-episode series sees Rony David Raj playing an advocate who takes up a case inspired by a dying man's plea. He is tasked with finding a girl who went missing 20 years ago.

Streaming on: ZEE5