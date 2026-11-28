As the curtains come to close for the International Film Festival of India, two filmmakers from Kerala too have made an impact, on the sidelines of the festival. Their films, made completely with AI, were among the top finalists at the WIF India × Google Flow Filmathon 2026, held as part of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Of them, Syam Manohar, a filmmaker and advertising creative leader from Keralam, took home the second prize for his four-minute AI short, which was made entirely in Tamil. The film, titled Kuli (translated as hole in English), is a light-hearted satire about how quickly an ordinary incident can become a public spectacle.

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Speaking to Onmanrama, Syam says the idea of a man digging a hole in his village and his silence that fuels rumours and speculation was meant for a feature film, which he had developed years ago. When he heard about the competition at the IFFI, he decided to create the short AI film, which is a four-minute AI short, made entirely in Tamil. The Malayali filmmaker, who grew up in Idukki, and was always fascinated with the Tamil villages and Tamil content, felt it would be apt to place a Tamil village as the base for his work ‘Kuli’. “Also, as an ad filmmaker I often visit places in Tamil Nadu near temples, and he would spot some beautiful looking arid lands there, which he has always wanted to use in his films. The film won the second prize Silver Award of ₹8 lakh.

According to Shyam, there were a lot of limitations making AI-language films in regional languages, unlike English and other foreign languages, which was supportive AI, in the past. “I have submitted a lot of entries in English, since I have been workign in Dubai as an ad filmmaker. Since the scope of AI in regional Indian languages was limited till recently, including accent and language, we mostly worked on English or Indian English. Now, that it has slowly become better, it is easier now to opt for AI content in our languages,” he said.

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He says opportunities provided by WIF and Google Flow opens up a world of possiblities for filmmakers creating content using AI, which is already a big thing and will continue to be big in the future. “AI continues to grow. Already there are many viewers for this content. The latest example is the ‘Desi Batman’ which has millions of viewers,” he said, while speaking about the opposing views to purity in art, without the use of AI.

The filmmaker wanted to bring a mix of harikadha, kadhaprasangam in the narrative, which was done accordingly. Meanwhile, fellow Malayali Aswathi Naduthodi’s work ‘ Bombay Mumbai – Vada Pav’, also secured a spot among the top five finalists. Meanwhile, fellow Malayali Aswathi Naduthodi’s work ‘ Bombay Mumbai – Vada Pav’, also secured a spot among the top five finalists. Aswathi is a film producer and founder of VU Talkies and her film credits include serving as post-production supervisor for the Oscar-winning short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. She collaborated with Mumbai-based director and editor Azad Abbas and writer-music composer Suresh Nair Lakkoor for the short.

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Through her work across production and post-production, Aswathi has always been at the intersection of creativity, technology and management. This has drawn her towards exploring how emerging technologies, particularly AI, can open up new possibilities for storytelling and filmmaking. She currently serves as an advisor and investor to Reelwise Entertainment, an AI-powered writing platform.

"When I saw the Filmathon opportunity, I immediately called Suresh and suggested we give it a shot," Aswathi told Onmanorama. "Suresh introduced me to Azad, and when I saw his work, I was struck by how realistic it looked. My biggest concern from the start was avoiding generic-looking AI," she said.

Initially, the team explored a few stories before realising their first draft didn't truly justify using AI as it could have easily been shot live. Determined to use AI responsibly, they pivoted to a narrative set in vintage Mumbai. "Recreating old Mumbai on a live set comes with massive logistical and financial hurdles, so AI served a real purpose there," Aswathi said. "Originally, we planned to blend AI with live-action shots for the rest of the film, but as we ran short on time, we decided to go all-in and create the entire film using AI."