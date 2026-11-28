Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has compared veteran actors Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan with Hollywood legends, saying the Indian artistes have had longer careers and built a more extensive body of work than Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. In a conversation with journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Vanga also said Indian actors and their work rarely receive recognition on the global stage.

“When you see the body of work done by actors like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi, I feel theirs is bigger than Hollywood legends like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino,” he said. Meanwhile, Vanga added that he was not trying to diminish the achievements or work of the Hollywood stars.

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During the conversation, the filmmaker expressed his love for film posters and explained how the poor quality of old Indian film posters had ruined their chance globally. “The thing is that the quality of Indian film posters is bad. I have a lot of favourite movies of these actors, but the posters of those movies are really bad. When I see their body of work, the sheer number of movies they have done and the unique roles they have portrayed, I feel like they have done a great job,” Vanga said.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has compared Indian actors to Hollywood stars earlier too. During a promotional event for Animal in 2023, Vanga called the movie’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor ‘a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan’.

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Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ starring Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. The movie was a success and was then remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh in 2019. The filmmaker rose to prominence with ‘Animal’ released in 2023 that emerged as a global hit. Vanga is now busy with the pre-production work of ‘Spirit’ starring Prabhas in the lead role.