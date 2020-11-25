Ashok Lalla: the seasoned business advisor with a new-age vision

With nearly three decades of experience in marketing, Ashok Lalla is undoubtedly one of the early birds of the new-age sales strategies. Powered by his experience of working with several big brands, Lalla these days does what he can do the best – advise others.

An independent digital business advisor, Lalla is an award-winning global and regional digital, brand and marketing leader with over 27 years of diverse experience across both large established companies and emergent young brands. His experience is a unique blend of client-side roles, agency leadership positions, and multi-faceted advisory experience.

What makes him a master of his profession is hiss ability to keep a close eye on the emerging trends and adapt. He has passionately leveraged the digital space to grow brands since as early as 2000. He has the unique distinction of managing worldwide digital marketing for two Indian-born global brands – Taj Hotels for 10 years starting in 2000, and Infosys for 3 years from 2012.

As a digital business advisor, Ashok's engagements since 2015 have spanned almost 50 brands across 20+ sectors. He works with CEOs and leadership teams to help them use digital to deliver greater business, customer, and brand impact.

Lalla is also a prolific writer whose insightful articles on the myriad shades of digital marketing offer new directions to both the greenhorns and the seasoned players of the ever-evolving field of marketing.

Lalla at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Lalla is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, statrtups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

For more information, visit www.techspectations.com