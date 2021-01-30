Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SAT JAN 30, 2021 1:22 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tata launches limited edition Tiago priced...

PTI
Published: January 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a limited edition trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch commemorates the first anniversary of the introduction of the updated version of the model, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The new variant comes with additional features like black alloy wheels, reverse parking display with sensor, voice command recognition among others.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Since its launch in 2016, Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS-VI version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Head - Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said.

With more than 3.25 lakh customers on the road, Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response and the company is confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant the model would continue to bring excitement in the segment, he added.

Tags:
MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.