Car sales zoom, even three-figure growth reported; EVs too make a mark

Kochi: Car sales in India achieved record growth across various models and brands in July 2021 over the same month last year. In fact, some manufacturers even recorded a three-figure increase in sales percentage.

Interestingly, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) were also the highest so far in July. For instance, the ZS EV from M G Motors clocked sales of over 600 units. It was for the first time that M G Motors sold so many electric vehicles. The company also received a record number of bookings in July.

Sales figures

Meanwhile, major vehicle manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors also witnessed high sales in July. While Maruti sold 1,41,238 vehicles in July 2021 compared to 1,01,307 in July 2020 achieving a growth rate of 39 percent, Hyundai’s figure stood at 26 percent with sales of 48,042 units in July this year over the 38,200 achieved during the same month last year.

At the same time, Tata Motors recorded a 101 percent growth during the same period by selling 30,185 vehicles compared to 15,012. M G Motors also achieved the same growth rate with sales of 4,225 units compared to 2,105 in July 2020.

While Honda’s increase was 12 percent, Nissan’s was 443 percent and Skoda’s 234 percent. Toyota sold 143 percent more vehicles in July 2021 than the same month last year and Kia’s sales figures shot up by 76 percent.