Kovalam-Kochi trip by e-car @ Rs 315! ANERT study points to significant gains

Indian roads are set to witness a revolution as electric vehicles are set to roll out in large numbers. The Kerala Government has already announced a few initiatives to promote electric cars. All government offices in the State will rent e-cars to completely eliminate the use of fuel-based ones as part of its carbon neutral governance project.

The Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology or ANERT, which is the nodal agency for the project, conducted a test ride to ascertain how profitable such vehicles vis-a-vis the conventional ones.

Travelling a distance of 210 km by an e-car from Kovalam to Fort Kochi will cost you just Rs 315, ANERT test revealed.

Now compare it with the expense for the same distance in a petrol or diesel car. The cost would come to around Rs 1,400. For driving 210 km one would require 14 litres of petrol. The price of Petrol in Kerala is a little over Rs 102.24 per litre and that of diesel is about Rs 95.

With one time full charge in electric car you can travel a distance of 200-250 km. The cost of charging e-cars at the fast charging station comes to Rs 15 per unit. One unit is enough for travelling a distance of 10 km.

However, with with one litre petrol or diesel a car can travel only upto 15-18 km. According to the ANERT study report, electric cars are indeed profitable.

The e-cars were provided to ANERT by central public sector undertaking Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. The vehicles were given on a rent of Rs 27,540.

ANERT has also created an exclusive programme named K to K (Kochi to Kovalam) for the travel of 210 km distance.

Chain of charging stations soon

Charging stations would be set up soon at a distance of every 50 km for the 210 km travel. At present charging stations have been set up at Shanghumugham and Vazhuthacaud guest house in Thiruvananthapuram; Chavara in Kollam, Autokast at Cherthala in Alappuzha, and Marine Drive in Ernakulam.

Charging stations would also be set up at Idukki, Meenagadi in Wayanad, Nileshwaram in Kasargod, Mulankunathukavu in Thrissur, Mannarkad in Palakkad, Vadakara in Kozhikode and Kannur.

Five charging stations will be set up in each district to encourage the use of e-cars.