Cooking with induction cookers, ovens cheaper than costly LPG: KSEB study

Thiruvananthapuram: The skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders have made your household cooking a costly affair. But you don't have to worry. A recent study undertaken by the KSEB Officers Association has found that cooking by way of using induction cookers and ovens is very cheaper compared to the use of the high-priced LPG cylinders.

For KSEB consumers using upto 300 units of electricity monthly, the use of induction cookers and ovens make it very economical compared to the LPG cylinders. For those who use more than 300 units of electricity per month, it is better to switch over to solar energy and then use induction cookers and ovens.

The KSEB is planning to launch various schemes for those consumers who are eager to install solar panels.

The study by the KSEB Officers' Association was done when an LPG cylinder was costing Rs.818. Now that an LPG cylinder costs Rs. 863, the findings of the study proves all the more valuable .

Most of the domestic electricity consumers belong to those who use less than 300 units of electricity per month (600 units in two months' bill). In this category, the charge for one unit of electricity is a maximum of Rs. 6.36. The domestic electricity charge average in the State is Rs. 4.41.

Solar energy is the most effective

Those who use one LPG cylinder per month for cooking need only four units of electricity per day to complete cooking. You will have to install a 1 kilowatt capacity solar power panel to generate 4 units of electricity daily. It costs only Rs 30,000 for installing a solar power panel for 1 kilo watt. Though the actual cost is Rs 50,000, Rs 20000 is given as subsidy. The advantage is that three years after the installation, you will get back the investment.

Suppose, if you install solar power panel for a capacity of 2 kilowatt, 8 units of electricity can be generated daily. It takes only Rs 60,000 as cost with Rs 40,000 deducted as subsidy from the original cost of Rs 100,000.

The KSEB has launched various schemes for those who do not have enough money to invest. About 3 kilowatt capacity solar energy panels can be erected using this scheme.

Those who invest 12 per cent of the total project cost will get 25 per cent of the electricity generated through the scheme free of cost. The rest of the electricity generated will go to the KSEB's kitty.

Those who invest 20 per cent of the total cost will get 40 percent of the solar power generated free of cost. If you invest 25 per cent of the total cost, you will get 50 per cent of the solar energy generated free of cost.