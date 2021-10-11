How Muhammed Rashid's Codesap found a footing in the digital sector

When Muhammed Rashid T along with his friend Shammer decided to launch a start-up in 2014, they had only had a capital of Rs 30,000. Today, Codesap, headed by Rashid, has users even in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Qatar, apart from a strong presence in Kerala and India.

The start-up had a humble beginning at the Kozhikode wing of the Kochi Cyber Village in 2016. The Codesap Technologies LLP is now functioning out of the UL CyberPark in Kozhikode.

Rather than making a huge investment initially, Codesap found a footing by providing software services, including mobile apps, as per the requirements of the various consumers. The company's services were sought by various educational institutions. The bright minds of Codesap have been developing apps for the firms that sought their services in Android and iOS. The apps were developed such that the parents were able to assess the children's learning. Several companies, including Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute, have been using Codesap.

Rashid had secured the BTech degree in Computer Science from the AWH Engineering College, Kozhikode. He had also worked as a volunteer for the 2015 National Games that was held in Kerala. He is also a volunteer for the Google Developers Group.

Rashid brought together a bunch of highly skilled people, who are interested in coding, to set up Codesap. The brains behind the app want the mobile apps they create and maintain to have a unique identity. In addition to Codesap, Rashid's team has also developed products such as edusap, mobisap and C SAP.

Forays into other services

The team led by Rashid is also trying to foray into non-educational sectors. They have also begun to expand their services to web development for businesses, mobile app development, digital marketing and e-commerce. Steps to use Codesap at all the schools under the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation are being taken, and efforts are on to acquire import and export licences and expand the services.

A branch has also been started in Bengaluru, as part of expanding the services. Rashid quotes Persian poet Rumi, who had said 'As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.' It is clear that both Rashid and Codesap are eager to find new avenues.

