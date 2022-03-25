Banks to remain shut in Kerala for 4 days from Saturday   

Thiruvananthapuram: Banks in Kerala will remain closed for four days, starting from Saturday owing to two public holidays and two days of a general strike by trade unions.

Of the total nine organisations of bank employees, three are taking part in the general strike. Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), All-India Bank Employees Association and All-India Bank Officers' Associations will join the strike.

Since most of the bank employees in the State owe allegiance to these three organisations, the functioning of public sector banks, cooperative banks, and private scheduled banks will be seriously hit.

But the functioning of the new generation banks such as HDFC and ICICI may not be hit.

After four days of closure, banks will remain open on March 30 and 31.

Following this, there will be a bank holiday on April 1 due to the annual financial closing. It will be business as usual for banks from April 2.