Kochi: Fuel prices were hiked for the 12th time since March 22 on Monday. While petrol prices were increased by 44 paise, diesel rates went up by 42 paise.

Currently, petrol costs Rs 115.45 and diesel Rs 102.26 in Thiruvananthapuram. Petrol price rose to Rs113.46 in Kochi and diesel price touched Rs 100.4. It is Rs 113.62 and Rs 100.58 respectively in Kozhikode.

In the last 11 days, price of petrol has increased by Rs 9.15 and diesel by Rs 8.84.

The latest hike has been the 12th since March 22 which was preceded by a four-and-half-month hiatus when the rates were not revised apparently over polls in five states.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Fuel pumps struggle to maintain stock

With fuel prices spiralling out of control, petrol pump owners in Kerala have been left in a lurch. Owners are struggling to find additional money to maintain their stock every day. Besides the soaring fuel prices, the unchanged commission for petrol and diesel is increasing the burden.

Owners have said that the government and oil companies are indifferent to their demands despite repeated requests. The vaporisation of fuel and the conversion of blended oil into water when filled in tanks have also increased the losses suffered by fuel pump owners.