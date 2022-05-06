Muthoottu Mini Financiers appoints Sreejil Mukund its new COO

Muthoottu Mini Financiers, one of the major non-banking financial companies, has appointed Sreejil Mukund its new chief operating officer (COO). Mukund, who comes with over 25 years of experience in banking, has been tasked to aid in the organisation’s drive to its next growth phase and attain long term goals of the company.

A Business Management graduate, Mukund has professional qualification of CAIIB with certifications in Finance and Banking and a hands-on 25+ years’ experience at the South Indian Bank (SIB). Mukund spearheaded two regions and was the National Head of the NRI Business of the SIB. He possesses knowledge of heading an Exchange Company in Dubai for four years on deputation from the bank. He was also instrumental in opening the first overseas office of the bank in Dubai in 2018.

Muthoottu Mini Financiers, in a press release, stated that Mukund's robust experience in the Middle East market, in the realm of businesses headed by NRIs, and learning garnered by heading an exchange would stand in good stead for the organisation as it is poised for tremendous growth.