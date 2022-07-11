Will the new Maruti mid-size SUV based on Toyota Hyryder replace S-Cross?

Maruti Suzuki will unveil a new mid-size SUV on July 20. It will be the Maruti Suzuki's version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and is expected to be called Vitara. There are unconfirmed reports that the vehicle, which will be launched through Maruti's premium dealership Nexa, will replace its crossover S Cross.



Even though the SUV will be unveiled on July 20 the price could be announced only in August. Although the upcoming SUV will share a lot of parts with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder it is likely to have several changes to differentiate it from its cousin.

Toyota's version of the vehicle - the Hyryder - developed jointly by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota was showcased unveiled recently. The price of the Hyryder too will be announced next month. Toyota has also started accepting bookings for this SUV, which competes with vehicles like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The basic design of the Hyryder will be retained in the new SUV. Like the Hyryder, the new vehicle will be a mid-size SUV with either a full or strong hybrid engine. The vehicle has the fourth-generation hybrid technology used in the Yaris hatchback and Yaris crossover in the international market.

The Hyryder is powered by Toyota 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine that is good enough for 92 BHP of power and 122 Nm of torque. The electric motor produces 79 HP of power and 141 Nm of torque. A 177.6V lithium-ion battery is used in the SUV. It can travel up to 25 km in electric-only mode. The vehicle is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of 24-25 km.

The mild hybrid model is powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-liter hybrid engine. The same engine is used in the new Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga. This engine has a power output of 103 HP and a torque of 137 Nm. The vehicle will be available in 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The S-Cross, which was launched in 2015 by Maruti Suzuki, was available with a 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines initially. It is currently available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine following the implementation of BSVI regulation in 2020.