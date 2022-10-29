Byjus to set up three more firms in Kerala

Kochi: The learning app company Byjus has announced that it will set up three more establishments in the state in the coming financial year. With this, the total number of Byjus establishments across the state will be 14. The number of employees will increase from 3,000 to 3,600. The company has also confirmed that it has no plans to leave Kerala, amid speculations over shutting down its firms in the state.

It has stated that only 140 out of its 3,000 employees in Kerala have been transferred to its Bengaluru offices. Reports of layoffs are misleading. Employees, who have expressed difficulty in leaving Kerala and their families, have been assured an insurance coverage for up to six months, support from recruitment companies to get another job and procedures for speedy final settlement, Byjus added.

It has also mentioned that employees, who cannot find another job within an year, will be reappointed in Byjus. The company added that its human resource department is in continuous contact with the employees and is taking necessary steps to resolve the issues.