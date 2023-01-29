Malayalam
Forest Dept seeks nod for Rs 400 cr project to curb wild animal attacks

S V Rajesh
Published: January 29, 2023 09:23 AM IST
The Department has sought finances for an alert system, drone searches, and to establish wild animal protection centres. Representative image/File Photo.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is likely to earmark funds for a proposed project to prevent wild animal attacks and to bring down human-wildlife conflicts. The Forest Department has submitted the proposal for a Rs 400-crore project for the approval of the State Finance Ministry.

The Forest Department has also recommended facilitating 20 Forest Stations along the forest boundaries and to form 25 units of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to guide the wild animals that stray into inhabited areas back into the wilds.

More funds for the project may be allocated to Wayanad, Idukki and Palakkad districts where the human- wildlife conflict is severe. Funds have been sought to set up hanging solar fences and organic fences besides solar fences, trenches and crash guard rope fencing.

The Department has sought finances for an alert system, drone searches, and to establish wild animal protection centres.

The Kerala Budget is to be presented on February 3.

