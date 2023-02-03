Fuel, liquor prices to go up as Kerala slaps cess to raise Rs 1,150 cr

Prices of fuel and liquor will go up in Kerala with the Left Democratic Front government imposing social security cess on these products in the budget.

The cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) priced between Rs 500 and Rs 999.

Rs 40 has been imposed as cess on IMFL with an MRP above Rs 1,000. An additional revenue of Rs 400 crore is expected from this.

A cess of Rs 2 will be imposed on petrol and diesel per litre. This is expected to bring in an additional revenue of Rs 750 crore.

The charges have been imposed for raising a social security seed fund.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday announced the cess while presenting the State Budget 2023-24.