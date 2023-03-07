Kerala-based Acsia Technologies acquires German automotive software startup Arctictern

Thiruvananthapuram: Acsia Technologies Private Limited (Acsia), a global automotive Software technology and research company based out of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, has acquired Arctictern Solutions GmbH (Arctictern), a German automotive software services startup.

The acquisition is part of Acsia’s expansion plans in the global automotive software and technology market. The company provides end-to-end solutions and services for Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Arctictern will help Acsia partner with more car makers and Tier1s for software development, technology consulting, and cloud services. Germany being an automotive hub, this acquisition can give a major fillip to Acsia’s business activities across the region, the company said in a statement.

“From Electric Vehicles (EVs) ’s to Autonomous Driving, the Europe region is one of the world’s most exciting markets for vehicle innovations, and we want to strengthen our presence right at the heart of where such innovations and investments take place. With our base in Germany strengthened with the acquisition, Acsia is looking forward to becoming the go-to place for European automotive OEMs and Tier 1s for their software & technology needs. The acquisition will also allow us to offer world-class engineering and consulting services closer to customers in the region,” Jijimon Chandran, the founder & CEO of Acsia, said.

Datta Hegde, the founder of Arctictern, who will now lead Acsia Technologies GMbH as one of its managing directors, said he was thrilled about the expansion. “Acsia has an excellent set of technology leaders and automotive domain specialists who can help add value to our customers, more so here in Europe,” he said.

Acsia, as part of its facility expansion, has signed up for a much bigger office space spanning approximately 85,000 Sqft at the Embassy Niagara Building, Technopark Phase III in Thiruvananthapuram.