Now, clear driving test in automatic and electric vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: The transport commissioner has ordered to issue of driving licences even if automatic or electric vehicles are used for clearing driving tests.

From now, those who obtain a driving licence in an automatic vehicle won’t face any restriction on driving a car with a manual transmission.

This condition applies to light motor vehicle category licences ranging from cars to travellers weighing less than 7,500 kg.

In 2019, following the Supreme Court's directive, the central government changed the law, but it was not implemented in Kerala.

Officials here had taken the stand to not allow those coming for the driving test with automatic cars and electric cars.