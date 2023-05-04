Safety is paramount: Affordable cars that come with six airbags

Six airbags have been made mandatory for cars and SUVs launched in India from October 1. The authorities have explained that this action is part of measures aimed at ensuring the safety of car passengers.

Two airbags had been made mandatory in new cars in India from January 1, 2022. With the implementation of the new requirement, not only safety but also the price of vehicles will increase. It is estimated that it will cost automakers between Rs 12,500 and Rs 15,000 to install six airbags in cars. If we consider central and state taxes, this cost will be two to three times more. Let's look at cars currently offering six airbags in India under Rs 15 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Priced between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the cheapest car available in the market with six airbags. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. The i10 Neos also comes with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno gets six airbags in the Zeta and Alpha variants. Other variants have only two airbags. Baleno's Zeta is one of the few CNG models with six airbags. The 1.2-liter petrol engine is capable of producing 90 bhp of power and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Switching to CNG, the engine churns out 77.5 bhp of maximum power and 98.5 Nm of torque. Both models have a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Baleno is priced between Rs 8.38 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.

Hyundai Aura. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Aura

The top variant of the Aura, the SX(O), is available with six airbags. All other variants have four airbags. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. This model has only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Glanza. Photo: Manorama Online

Toyota Glanza

Six airbags are available only in the G and V variants of the Glanza. CNG models in these segments will also get airbags. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 90 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. With the switch to CNG, the power becomes 77 bhp and the maximum torque to 98.5 Nm. The petrol engine is available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The CNG variant comes with a manual gearbox only. Prices range from Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Hyundai i20. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai i20

Hyundai offers six airbags in the Asta(O) model of the i20. Hyundai has given two engine options for the i20. The i20 is powered by an 83bhp, 115Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 120bhp, 172Nm 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The price ranges from Rs 9.77 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh.

Kia Carens. Photo: Manorama Online

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is the only MPV to offer six airbags across all variants. The Carens comes in three engine options - 160bhp, 253Nm 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 115bhp, 144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and 116bhp, 250Nm 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The turbo petrol comes with 6-speed iMT or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic options. While Kia has offered a 6-speed iMT or 6-speed automatic gearbox for the diesel engine, the petrol engine gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox. The price ranges from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.90 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Photo: Manorama Online

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx is a new model in the list of vehicles with six airbags. Maruti Suzuki has provided six airbags for the Fronx in the Zeta and Alpha variants. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine produces 100 bhp of power and 148 Nm of peak torque. The Fronx comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The price ranges from Rs 10.56 lakh to Rs 12.98 lakh.

Hyundai Creta. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Creta

Engine options for the Creta are a 115bhp, 144Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 116bhp, 250Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol engine has a CVT gearbox, the diesel engine is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Price ranges from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh.

Kia Seltos. Photo: Manorama Online

Kia Seltos

Like the Creta, all models of the Seltos are available with six airbags. The Seltos comes with a 115bhp, 144 Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 116bhp, 250 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox is available for the petrol engine and a 6-speed iMT or 6-speed automatic gearbox for the diesel engine. The price ranges from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh.

Hyundai Verna. Photo: Manorama Online

Hyundai Verna

The mid-size sedan Verna is also available with six airbags. The Verna comes in 115bhp, 144 Nm, 1.5-litre petrol or 160bhp, 253 Nm, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. Both the models get a 6-speed manual gearbox while the turbo petrol engine gets a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.