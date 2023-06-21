Amazon Pay accepts Rs 2,000 notes during doorstep delivery to top up customers' digital wallet

New Delhi: Amazon now offers a doorstep solution to ease the stress of exchanging Rs 2000 notes. Customers can now use their Rs 2,000 notes to top up their Amazon Pay balances during cash-on-delivery orders.

Customers can deposit cash of up to Rs 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, Amazon said.

The cash load at doorstep service by Amazon Pay is helping consumers convert high-value notes for digital transactions.

"Don't stress if stores are refusing to accept Rs 2,000 notes for payments. You can hand them over to an Amazon delivery agent during your next cash-on-delivery order," Amazon said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation; the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"With Amazon Pay's cash load at doorstep' service, KYCed customers can hand over additional cash or leftover change to the delivery agent to load the same to their Amazon Pay balance during a cash-on-delivery order," it said.

In order to avail the facility, customers have to complete video KYC on the Amazon app, which takes about 5-10 minutes.

During their next cash-on-delivery order, they can simply hand over the currency notes to the delivery agent.

The updated balance will start reflecting in the customer's Amazon Pay balance shortly thereafter. Subsequently, customers can create a UPI handle on their balance account in under one minute and begin paying anyone, anywhere.

Customers can scan and pay with any QR code in shops, send money to any phone number/ person, or pay on all their favourite online apps with the 24x7 convenience and security of Amazon Pay.

"The facility to top up your Amazon Pay balance with cash handed to delivery agents at your doorstep is one of our unique services in India available to full KYCed customers.

"Staying true to our mission, we will continue to provide holistic experiences to our customers by facilitating such simplified solutions and further catalyse the digital payments revolution in India," Vikas Bansal, Whole-time Director, Amazon Pay India, said.

(With PTI inputs)