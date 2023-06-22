General Electric signs deal with HAL to jointly produce fighter jet engines for IAF

Reuters
Published: June 22, 2023 07:56 PM IST
The logo of US conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the site of the company's energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. Photo: Vincent Kessler/Reuters

General Electric's aerospace unit said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The development comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India and the engines will be used to power Tejas fighter jets, GE said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties with India as a key counterweight to China's dominance in the region.

Hindustan Aeronautics previously said it planned to use the engine for a second generation of light combat aircraft and it was in talks over domestic production of the engines.

Reuters reported in May the Biden administration was poised to sign off on a deal that would allow GE to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft.

GE first began working with Hindustan Aeronautics and the Aeronautical Development Agency in 1986 to support the development of India's light combat aircraft with F404 engines.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout