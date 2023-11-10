Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo season 3 in Kochi from Nov 15

Kochi: The third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo will be held at Marine Drive ground here from November 15 to 18. The exhibition organised by Manorama Quickerala.com in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry will feature a huge collection of small and big machineries from industry majors across the country.

Products by nearly 130 machine manufacturers will be on display at over 200 stalls at the three-day expo. The items lined up for display include food packing and food processing machines, jalebi makers, laundry machines, waste insinuators, water purifiers, paper bag making machines, solar products, modern technology pumps, CNC cutting machines, bakery equipment and machines, ice cream making machines, different types of power tools, napkin vending machines, interlock manufacturing machines, chapathy making machines, copra machines, electric coconut graters, flour mill machines, diesel generators and oil cleansing machines.

A discount fair of household items will be held as part of the event. Items such as furniture, coir products, fencing materials, massagers, mop and water tank cleaners, tower fans, chapathy makers, popcorn making machines, power saving bulbs, optical lens and car wash machines will be available at the fair. Food products from restaurant major Paragon will be available at the event.

The expo will be open from 11 am to 8 pm on all three days. Seminars on various aspects of entrepreneurhip will be held as part of the expo. Entry will be free. Register for the event by clicking at this link. For more details, contact 9072005841