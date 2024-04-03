Sara George Muthoot makes history as first Kerala woman included in Forbes World's Billionaires list

Dubai: A Malayali woman has been included in the Forbes list of billionaires for the first time.



As many as 12 Malayalis, including Sara George Muthoot, have found space in Forbes World's Billionaires List - 2024. MA Yusuf Ali of the LuLu Group is the richest Malayali, bettering his rank to 344 in the world from the previous 497.

Ali's net worth is $ 760 crore (Rs 63,080 crore), up from the $710 reported the previous year. Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamshir Vayalail, Ravi Pillai, and Sunny Varkey are the other super-rich Malayalis on the Forbes list.

Sara George Muthoot is the lone and the first Malayali woman to be featured in the Forbes list.

Alukkas has assets worth $440 crore (Rs 36,520 crore), followed by Vayalil with $350 crore (Rs 29,050), Pillai and Varkey with $330 crore (Rs 27,390).

TS Kalyana Raman ($320 crore), SD Shibulal ($200 crore), Kochouseph Chittilappilly ($160 crore), George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, and Sara George Muthoot ($130 crore), too, figure on the list.

The super-rich

Bernard Arnault who oversees the Louis Vuitton Malletier empire is the wealthiest person in the world. His assets are worth $23,300 crore.

Elon Musk of SpaceX is ranked second with a net worth of $19,500 crore, with Amazon's Jeff Bezos coming third with $19,400 crore. Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms grabbed the fourth slot with $17,700.

Mukesh Ambani is ranked ninth with a net worth of $11,600 crore (Rs 9.6 lakh crore). The second richest Indian, Gautam Adavi, is ranked 17th. His net worth is $8400 crore(Rs 6.9 lakh crore).