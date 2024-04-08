Gold prices continue at record-high; Rs 52,520 per sovereign in Kerala

Kochi: Gold prices maintained their upward trajectory on Monday after reaching unprecedented levels in March.

The price of 22 carat gold increased by Rs 30 to Rs 6,565 per gram and rose by Rs 240 to Rs 52,520 per sovereign (8 grams). The price of 24 carat gold rose by Rs 33 to Rs 7,162 per gram.

Gold prices in Kerala surpassed the half-a-lakh rupee mark for the first time ever last March. The price of one sovereign gold has increased by more than Rs 10,000 in one year. The price of gold is determined based on the international price of gold, dollar-rupee exchange rate, import duty etc.