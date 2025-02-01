Aaron Rigby, Regional Director, South East Asia & India for Taboola, is recognised as a leading strategist on creating advertisements based on the changes witnessed in the market.

Aaron, who operates from Bangkok, has wide experience in digital marketing, advertising technology and related sectors. His strategies have been effective in many activities such as increasing the interactions with digital content by users, for which Aaron has tried to introduce path-breaking advertisements.

Aaron will share his experiences with the delegates at Manorama Online Techspectations 2025, Kerala’s largest digital summit to be held at Hotel Le Meridien in Kochi on February 7.

New York-based Taboola is among the biggest advertising agencies in the world and Aaron has been playing a key role in planning and implementing many of its landmark initiatives. He also manages certain crucial markets.

Aaron acquired a wealth of experience in the media and advertising sectors even before joining Taboola. He also occupied the post of Managing Director in certain major advertising agencies. A well-known authority on audience research in Asia, Aaron is an expert on the functioning of markets.

Founded by Adam Singolda in 2007, Taboola focuses on content recommendation. It aims to improve the interaction between publishers and advertisers, for which the company make millions of recommendations every day. The company has enjoyed success in making content available according to the preferences of the person who engages in browsing.

Aaron’s first task was introducing Taboola’s strategies in India and the surrounding region. Towards this end, he made contact with regional publications and advertising agencies. Among Taboola’s major achievements is avoiding the notorious third-party cookies in its innovative advertising campaigns. The company’s advertisements are noted for their respect of an individual’s privacy, for which Aaron can claim major credit.

Aaron is also recognised as a key person behind Taboola’s remarkable success. He is also known as a leading expert on the strategies and plans to be adopted while expanding the operations of an advertising agency to new countries and regions.

Techspectations 2025

The theme of ‘Manorama Online Techspectations 2025’ is ‘Transforming future; AI for everyday life.’ Kerala’s largest digital summit will discuss the latest trends in the digital world to come up with crucial ideas. Manorama Online is organising the summit along with Jain University and Google India. For more details and to reserve seats, check https://www.techspectations.com/

The topics listed for discussion at the sixth edition of the event include the latest opportunities in the constantly-evolving digital world, massive changes brought about by Artificial Intelligence (AI), potential for AI in news sector, the amazing world of data analytics and the entrepreneurial revolutions enabling the setting up of startups as well as big brands in the country.

Launched in 2016, Manorama Online Techspectations was earlier organized successfully 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023. The fifth edition of Techspectations held in Kochi two years ago highlighted the theme, ’Manorama Online@25: Absorb, Evolve & Thrive in New Digital Order.’