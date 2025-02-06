Dr Tom M Joseph is among those who redefine the education landscape of Kerala with his innovative ideas and approaches matching the changing dynamics of the key sector. As the director of new initiatives at Jain Deemed-to-be University, Kochi, Tom has been abreast with the latest trends in the education and training industry in India and abroad and has been an active player in the sector for over a decade. Under his leadership, JAIN University has become one of India’s largest online degree providers, with 40,000+ students from 70+ countries.

As a founding member of ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation), Tom has driven global education and skilling strategies, partnering with leading UK professional bodies and universities. He also co-founded United Skills Development Corporation (USDC), an ed-tech startup facilitating online degrees for 50,000+ students across India. Tom actively promotes innovation in design education and serves on several advisory boards, including the Institute of Analytics (IoA) and the World Design Council. He is also the vice president of the UK-based Empowering Lives Foundation, contributing to social impact initiatives.

An angel investor, Tom supports startups across education, technology, and agriculture. He also manages his family’s GI-tagged Vazhakulam Pineapple plantations in Kerala. With a Master’s in International Business and a Doctorate in Education Management, Tom blends academic excellence with entrepreneurial acumen, making him a thought leader in education innovation. He will be addressing the sixth edition of Manorama Online Techspectations 2025, to be held in Kochi on February 7.

Techspectation digital conclave

The Manorama Online Techspectations digital summit will focus on the latest advancements in the digital world. The event is recognised as Kerala's largest digital conclave, which will revolve around the theme 'Transforming Future; AI for Everyday Life'. The event is sponsored by Jain University Kochi and Google India, with Experion Technologies serving as the session partner and Popular Hyundai as the travel partner.

In this edition, the discussion will focus on the rapidly evolving digital world, major advancements in artificial intelligence, expectations of AI in the world of news, the realm of data analytics, and entrepreneurial revolutions in India and Kerala, which are creating avenues for both startups and established brands. A special discussion will be centred on Kerala's technological potential and its recent progress in this field.

The focus of the Manoramaonline Digital Summit Techspectations is to create a platform for dialogues that will help us adapt to a new digital world and advance with its progress. This digital conclave started in 2016 and was also held in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023, featuring a variety of themes.

CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, leaders, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants, executives, etc. of leading companies will be part of Techspectations.